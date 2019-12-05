Issa Rae board 'Perfect Strangers' remake

Actor Issa Rae is set to star in the English-langauge remake of Paolo Genovese's Italian feature film "Perfetti Sconosciuti" . Rae is also writing and producing the remake titled "Perfect Strangers", reported Variety.

The story focuses on a dinner party where a group of friends decide to play a risky game where they place their phones face-up on the table and agree to make all texts and phone calls public in an attempt to prove they have nothing to hide. "Perfetti Sconosciuti" , which released in 2016, has already been remade in China, Spain, Greece, Russia, Hungary, France, Korea and Turkey.

It also won two David di Donatello Awards for best film and best screenplay.

