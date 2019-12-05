Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Super Trouper": ABBA exhibition opens in London

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:52 IST
"Super Trouper": ABBA exhibition opens in London

From a superfan's shrine to a replica of the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest stage where they triumphed with "Waterloo", a new exhibition opening in London on Friday looks back at the huge success of Swedish pop sensation ABBA. Personal items such as member Bjorn Ulvaeus' school report as well as pictures, gold discs and clothing are on display at "ABBA: Super Troupers The Exhibition", which runs at London's O2 venue until August.

One ABBA fan has also shared hundreds of items of memorabilia he collected for more than 40 years, including cushions, scarves, badges and even Christmas decorations. "I have a vague memory of them winning the Eurovision Song Contest but in '75 when 'I do, I do. I do' came out, there's something unique about the saxophone intro that caught my ear and it wasn't too long until I related the two together," ABBA fan Andrew Boardman, 56, told Reuters at an exhibition preview.

"From then on it was just every bit of pocket money (went towards buying ABBA memorabilia). Everything has gone on and on. As I started to work, it's gotten bigger and bigger." ABBA, made up of Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstado, shot to global fame after winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest. They enjoyed huge commercial success with a string of 1970s and 1980s hits including "Dancing Queen", "Mamma Mia" and "Thank You for the Music".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliamentary Committee on Women seeks cooperation from Facebook group to strengthen online vigilance

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women Empowerment on Thursday sought cooperation from the Facebook group to strengthening online vigilance during their meeting at Parliament House Annexe building in view of rising crime against women on...

UPDATE 5-French police fire tear gas at strikers challenging Macron reform

Police fired tear gas at protesters in the centre of Paris on Thursday and public transport ground to a near halt in one of the biggest strikes in France for decades, aimed at forcing President Emmanuel Macron to ditch a planned reform of p...

Maldives wants to restructure debt to China

The Maldives foreign minister says his country needs to restructure its massive debt to China, which he says has put the Indian ocean archipelago in a difficult situation. Abdulla Shahid said the countrys Chinese debt currently totals about...

Olympics-Paris free to act on Airbnb after concerns over deal-IOC

Paris, the host of the 2024 Olympics, is free to take any action in relation to Airbnb, after the citys mayor Anne Hidalgo took issue with a deal between the rental company and the International Olympic Committee, IOC President Thomas Bach ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019