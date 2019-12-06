Left Menu
Development News Edition

Camila Cabello gets candid about boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Singer Camila Cabello on Friday got candid about her relationship with Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes and said that she has always had a crush on the 'Treat you better' singer.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 20:01 IST
Camila Cabello gets candid about boyfriend Shawn Mendes
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. Image Credit: ANI

Singer Camila Cabello on Friday got candid about her relationship with Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes and said that she has always had a crush on the 'Treat you better' singer. The singer spoke about the times when the two started crushing on each other.

"We were stupid. I think we both had a crush there. But we were both, like, I don't know, being babies about it. We're grown now! Yeah, I definitely, definitely had a crush," said the Havana singer while speaking to E! online magazine. The then reluctant couple, do not hide away their feelings anymore and are seen indulging in PDAs very commonly. The 'Senorita' singers were recently seen at the Clippers game together.

The two have been in the news lately for their blossoming romance. Cabello is about to drop her new music album 'Romance'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Niranjan Kumar Singh appointed Oil Industry Development Board Secretary

Senior bureaucrat Niranjan Kumar Singh was on Friday appointed as the Secretary, Oil Industry Development Board, a Personnel Ministry order said.The board is mandated to provide financial assistance for development of the oil industry.Singh...

Aberdeen in Andaman adjudged best police station in country

Aberdeen in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been adjudged the best performing police station in the country while dealing with property offence, crime against women and weaker sections, the Home Ministry said on Friday. Balasinor in Mah...

Delhi has become unsafe for women: Sharmishtha Mukherjee

Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmishtha Mukherjee on Friday slammed the BJP government at the Centre and ruling AAP in the city, over growing cases of crimes against women. According to the Delhi Police website, the number of rapes in ...

New MSME units need no clearances from govt for three years: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said new micro, small and medium enterprise MSME unit in the state will not be asked for certain permissions for three years under the Punjab Right to Business Act 2019. We have said for three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019