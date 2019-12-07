Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

The filming of Fast & Furious 9 has been wrapped. This has been confirmed by Vin Diesel on November 28. The XXX: Return of Xander Cage actor took to Instagram and posted a shirtless snap. He also revealed that he was so much excited before entering into the next film project.

Fast & Furious 9 does not have an official announcement on the returning actors, but it is absolutely safe to assume the reprising roles of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Bridges aka Ludacris at least. Other actors are highly believed to be seen in the upcoming movie are Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Michael Rooker.

New familiar faces have joined Fast & Furious 9 cast and worked with Vin Diesel and other actors. One of them is Cardi B. After conquering the music charts, Cardi B now enters the Hollywood movies with Fast & Furious 9. The rapper-turned-actress was on the set. Vin Diesel captioned the video "Last day in the UK! Pa mi Gente... #Fast92020 #Fatherhood".

Apart from Cardi B, John Cena, Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, Vinnie Bennett and Ozuna have also been cast in undisclosed roles. It has been confirmed that Jordana Brewster will returned Dom's younger sister, Mia Toretto. Michelle Rodriguez will return as Dom's wife, Letty Ortiz (a former criminal and professional street racer), Tyrese Gibson will be back as Roman Peace (a former criminal and a member of Dom's team), Ludacris as Tej Parker (a mechanic from Miami and a member of Dom's team), Nathalie as Ramsey (a British computer hacktivist), Helen as Magdalene Shaw, Charlize Theron as Cipher and Michael as Buddy. The character, Cipher will be seen as a criminal mastermind and cyberterrorist. Unfortunately, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is not returning in the movie.

It has been six years since Paul Walker died in a car crash but the Fast & Furious cast has not forgotten him and his character. In the seventh movie, Paul Walker's brother, Cody Walker made his appearance in portraying his character Brian O'Connor. It has already been confirmed that the ninth movie of the franchise will portray Cody Walker as Brian O'Connor with the CG facial likeness of his brother, Paul Walker.

Fast & Furious 9 is slated to be premiered on May 22, 2020. Fans are ardently waiting for an official trailer of the imminent movie. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the upcoming Hollywood movies.