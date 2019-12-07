Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?
New familiar faces have joined Fast & Furious 9 cast and worked with Vin Diesel and other actors. One of them is Cardi B. Image Credit: Facebook / Fast & Furious

The filming of Fast & Furious 9 has been wrapped. This has been confirmed by Vin Diesel on November 28. The XXX: Return of Xander Cage actor took to Instagram and posted a shirtless snap. He also revealed that he was so much excited before entering into the next film project.

Fast & Furious 9 does not have an official announcement on the returning actors, but it is absolutely safe to assume the reprising roles of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Bridges aka Ludacris at least. Other actors are highly believed to be seen in the upcoming movie are Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Michael Rooker.

New familiar faces have joined Fast & Furious 9 cast and worked with Vin Diesel and other actors. One of them is Cardi B. After conquering the music charts, Cardi B now enters the Hollywood movies with Fast & Furious 9. The rapper-turned-actress was on the set. Vin Diesel captioned the video "Last day in the UK! Pa mi Gente... #Fast92020 #Fatherhood".

Apart from Cardi B, John Cena, Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, Vinnie Bennett and Ozuna have also been cast in undisclosed roles. It has been confirmed that Jordana Brewster will returned Dom's younger sister, Mia Toretto. Michelle Rodriguez will return as Dom's wife, Letty Ortiz (a former criminal and professional street racer), Tyrese Gibson will be back as Roman Peace (a former criminal and a member of Dom's team), Ludacris as Tej Parker (a mechanic from Miami and a member of Dom's team), Nathalie as Ramsey (a British computer hacktivist), Helen as Magdalene Shaw, Charlize Theron as Cipher and Michael as Buddy. The character, Cipher will be seen as a criminal mastermind and cyberterrorist. Unfortunately, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is not returning in the movie.

It has been six years since Paul Walker died in a car crash but the Fast & Furious cast has not forgotten him and his character. In the seventh movie, Paul Walker's brother, Cody Walker made his appearance in portraying his character Brian O'Connor. It has already been confirmed that the ninth movie of the franchise will portray Cody Walker as Brian O'Connor with the CG facial likeness of his brother, Paul Walker.

Fast & Furious 9 is slated to be premiered on May 22, 2020. Fans are ardently waiting for an official trailer of the imminent movie. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the upcoming Hollywood movies.

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

'Angered and stunned': Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Unnao rape victim

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday termed the death of the Unnao rape victim a shame on humanity and conveyed his condolences to the deceaseds family. The sad and heart-wrenching death of Unnaos innocent daughter, which is a shame on humanity, has an...

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

The filming of Fast Furious 9 has been wrapped. This has been confirmed by Vin Diesel on November 28. The XXX Return of Xander Cage actor took to Instagram and posted a shirtless snap. He also revealed that he was so much excited before en...

Oppn slams UP govt after Unnao rape victim dies

Opposition political parties hit out at the UP government Saturday, questioning its seriousness in curbing crimes against women and protecting rape victims, a day after a gangrape victim from Unnao district succumbed to her injuries suffere...

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

A 23-year-old rape victim set on fire by a gang of men, which included her alleged rapist, has died in a New Delhi hospital, the doctor treating her said on Saturday. The woman was on her way to board a train in Unnao district of northern U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019