Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Doctor Who' showrunner reveals who will play Thomas Edison, Nikola Tesla

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 11:59 IST
'Doctor Who' showrunner reveals who will play Thomas Edison, Nikola Tesla
Image Credit: Pxhere

The upcoming season of "Doctor Who" will see science legends Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla, series showrunner Chris Chibnall has confirmed. Chibnall confirmed "Hustle" star Robert Glenister will play Edison and "ER" fame Goran Visnjic will star as Tesla.

Both David Bowie and Nicholas Hoult have played the electrical inventor Tesla on the big screen. "When the script came in we thought: 'There's sort of only one person who could play this.' And we sent it to him and within 48 hours he said yes.

"Tesla, I think, is absolutely one of those characters you think the Doctor would be fascinated by. People say he's the man who invented the 20th century. But of course, he wasn't given his due for it, really," Chibnall told RadioTimes.com. Set to appear in the same episode, the showrunner also talked about Glenister and called him as "one of the greatest actors" around.

"He's just great. I've worked with him, he was in 'The Great Train Robbery' drama that I wrote... He's just magnificent. He's so precise and he's so subtle, and he's such a brilliant actor," he added. The two-part series opener of the 12th season of "Doctor Who" , titled "Spyfall", will premiere on January 1, 2020. It will mark the return of Jodie Whitaker as the titular Time Lord.

The story finds MI6 turning to the Doctor and his friends for help after intelligence agents around the world are under attack from alien forces. The episode will feature guest appearances by veteran British actors Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Gunman at US military base showed mass shooting videos at party: report

Miami, Dec 8 AFP The Saudi military student who carried out a deadly shooting spree at a US naval base showed videos of mass shootings at a dinner party the night before the attack, US media has reported. The shooting Friday in a classroom ...

Jayapal ignores community voice; introduces resolution on Kashmir

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal ignored the voices of the diaspora from across the country as she went ahead with her pre-announced plans to introduce a resolution on Kashmir in the House of Representatives, agitated community...

Ex-Odisha Minister Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty no more

Veteran Congress leader and former Odisha Minister Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty passed away at his residence here, family sources said on Sunday. Mohanty, 90, breathed his last following cardiac arrest on Saturday night, they said. A three-time...

17-yr-old burnt to death over dowry demand, two arrested

A 17-year old girl was allegedly set on fire and killed by her fianc and his mother in South Tripura district, after her parents failed to cough up a dowry of Rs 50,000, a police officer said on Sunday. The teenager, who suffered 90 per ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019