Will Yun Lee to return for 'Altered Carbon' second season

Actor Will Yun Lee is coming back for the second season of Netflix sci-fi series "Altered Carbon" . Yun Lee, who played the original Takeshi Kovacs in the first installment, will star in an undisclosed recurring role, reported Deadline.

"Avengers: Endgame" star Anthony Mackie is currently playing Takeshi Kovacs. In the world of Altered Carbon, the journey of Takeshi Kovacs spans hundreds of years, many different bodies, and planets.

Based on the science fiction novels by Richard K Morgan, the series takes place over 300 years in the future. The upcoming season features an entirely new mystery and mission - with new sleeves and new characters - while also examining the search for meaning and love when people live for centuries, and they must continue to live with what they have done in your past.

