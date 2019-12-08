Left Menu
Lata Mangeshkar discharged from hospital

After being admitted in the hospital for close to 28 days, Bollywood's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar was discharged on Sunday.

  • Updated: 08-12-2019 20:32 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 20:32 IST
Lata Mangeshkar (Picture Courtesy: Instagram).

After being admitted in the hospital for close to 28 days, Bollywood's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar was discharged on Sunday. The veteran singer was diagnosed with Pneumonia and was getting treated in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

After reaching home in full health and spirits, Mangeshkar took to Twitter to share the information with her fans and loved ones. "Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well-wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you," the legend tweeted.

Terming her doctors her "guardian angels" the 90-year-old veteran singer extended her gratitude towards the doctors of the hospital and her well-wishers. "My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them, "read her Tweet.

She extended her special thanks to doctors and staff nursing her through her ailment in the hospital by tweeting, "A special thank you, again to the team of doctors who treated me with utmost care and love. Dr. Pratit Samdani, Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Zareer Udwadia, Dr Nishit Shah, Dr. Janardan Nimbolkar and Dr. Rajeev Sharma." The 90-year-old playback singer was admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following chest infection and breathing issues and was later diagnosed as Pneumonia.

Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942 is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. She is known for iconic songs 'Aye mere vatan ke logon' and 'Babul Pyare' among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

