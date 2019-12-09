Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's been a special year: Kiara Advani

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 12:49 IST
It's been a special year: Kiara Advani
Image Credit:

Actor Kiara Advani has the said the year 2019 was special for her courtesy the success of "Kabir Singh" and her upcoming feature, "Good Newwz" , slated to be released later this month. This year, the actor featured in the blockbuster "Kabir Singh" with Shahid Kapoor and had a cameo in "Kalank".

"It's been a very special year. The love that we have got for 'Kabir Singh' is overwhelming. Fingers crossed that the year ends with a big bang with 'Good Newwz'. I'm very excited for you all to see the film," Kiara told reporters on Sunday. She was speaking at the red carpet of Star Screen Awards.

Directed by Raj Mehta, "Good Newwz" is about two couples with the same surnames who pursue in-vitro fertilization and wait for their babies. Trouble follows when they find that the sperms have been accidentally switched with each other. The film, which hits the screens on December 27, also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Kiara believes the love with which the team made the film will translate on screen. "I consider myself very lucky that I got an opportunity to be a part of this film. It's a beautiful story.

"We have had such a good time making this film that we can't to share it with the audience. The kind of love we are getting, that's exactly how we shot the film - with that much excitement," she said. Kiara will be next seen in "Indu Ki Jawani", "Laxmi Bomb" and "Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

20 hours delay in FIR, no prosecution witness, Court lets off doctor accused of raping his patient

A Delhi court has acquitted a doctor of the charge of raping his patient as the FIR was lodged after a delay of 20 hours and the prosecution witness did not turn up in court leaving the victims statement uncorroborated. The court said that ...

Quake in Florence area disrupts Italy's national train network

An earthquake hit north of Florence on Monday morning and led to trains across the country being canceled or severely delayed, including those on the national high-speed line. The tremor hit Italys central Apennine mountains at 3.30 a.m. 02...

Habasit Acquires Namil Belt Industrial Co., Ltd. (NBI) and Korea Belt Services (KBS) in South Korea

Habasit has incorporated our long-standing distribution partners in South Korea as a new Affiliated Company of the Habasit Group. Namil Belt Industrial Co., Ltd. was established in 1978 and has a strong reputation in the Korean market buil...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. With ninth straight loss, Knicks continue grim path forwardWith the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree lit and the Radio City Rockettes kicking into high gear, a grimmer December tradition...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019