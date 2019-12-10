Entertainment News Roundup: Puppeteer who performed Sesame Street's Big Bird, Oscar, dies at 85

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Puppeteer who performed Sesame Street's Big Bird, Oscar, dies at 85

Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who brought boyish vulnerability to Big Bird, the towering yellow-plumed character, during 50 years on the groundbreaking children's television show "Sesame Street" and even made garbage-loving Oscar the Grouch loveable, died on Sunday at the age of 85, the Sesame Workshop said. Spinney, who suffered from the movement disorder dystonia, had provided only Big Bird's voice since 2015 while another puppeteer was in the costume. 'Marriage Story' leads mostly white, male Golden Globe nods, De Niro snubbed

Netflix divorce drama "Marriage Story" on Monday led a Golden Globes nominations list dominated by movie stories about white men and marked by snubs for actor Robert De Niro and television shows "Game of Thrones" and social justice drama "When They See Us." "Marriage Story" scored six nods, including best drama and for actors Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern. It was followed by Martin Scorsese's epic gangster movie "The Irishman," and Quentin Tarantino's love letter to Hollywood "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," with five apiece. Box Office: 'Frozen 2' remains victorious, 'Playmobil' bombs

"Frozen 2" dominated box office charts for the third weekend in a row as Disney's animated sequel scored another $34.7 million in North America. Those ticket sales, a 60% decline from its massive Thanksgiving haul, boost its domestic tally to $337 million. "Frozen 2" earned $130 million in its inaugural outing and another $123 million the following weekend, cementing new high-water marks for Disney Animation. It's now the third movie this year behind Universal's "Glass" and Disney's "Avengers: Endgame" to win the box office for three consecutive weekends. Vivendi's Canal+ in talks with beIN Sports to show France's Ligue 1 soccer

Vivendi's pay-TV business Canal+ and beIN Sports are in exclusive talks over a distribution and licensing deal that would allow Canal+ to broadcast some of France's coveted Ligue 1 soccer matches as it seeks to revive its subscriber base. Traditional media companies like Canal+ are under pressure to find ways to bulk up their content as they face competition from deep-pocketed online streaming platforms such as Netflix and newcomers in the sports rights business such as Chinese-owned Mediapro. 'Pigs, hands off the theater': Hungarians protest for artistic freedom

Hungary's government submitted plans to parliament on Monday to tighten its control over theaters, triggering protests from actors and audiences who feel that artistic freedom is under threat. On a cold wet day, about 1,000 to 2,000 people demonstrated against the legislation in downtown Budapest, with banners saying "Pigs, hands off the theater!". Linda Ronstadt, Sally Field, and Sesame Street feted at Kennedy Center Honors

Singer Linda Ronstadt, actress Sally Field, and music group Earth, Wind & Fire received the United States' top awards for the arts on Sunday with a rocking, rousing performance at the annual Kennedy Center Honors show in Washington. Children's television program "Sesame Street" and conductor Michael Tilson Thomas rounded out the group of five Kennedy Center honorees who were feted for successful, decades-long contributions to the small screen, large screen, and the stage. British model Lily Cole backs climate change hunger strikers

British model and actress Lily Cole on Monday visited two elderly climate change activists from the Extinction Rebellion group who have been on hunger strike outside Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party headquarters for 22 days. Peter Cole, 76, and Marko Stepanov, 67, began their hunger strike last month in a bid to highlight the gravity of the threat to humanity from climate change. 'Tosca' with a touch of cinema enthrals Milan's La Scala at opening night

"Tosca", Giacomo Puccini's opera about a diva prepared to do anything for love, was given a cinematic flavor as it opened La Scala's season for the first time, winning a 16-minute ovation and a stage strewn with flowers from the audience on Saturday. Director Davide Livermore thrilled spectators with special effects. Sections of the stage moved up and down and rotated. Sets depicted the Sant'Andrea della Valle church, Palazzo Farnese and Castel Sant'Angelo, three architectural masterpieces in Rome. Riccardo Chailly conducted. Apple lands first Golden Globe nominations; Netflix leads field

Apple Inc's television news drama "The Morning Show" scored three Golden Globe nominations on Monday, putting the iPhone maker in the running for its first major Hollywood awards as a new player in the crowded streaming entertainment market. Digital video pioneer Netflix Inc dominated the field, landing 17 nominations in TV categories plus 17 more for movies, including leading contenders "Marriage Story" and "The Irishman."

