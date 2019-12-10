Left Menu
Development News Edition

'It must have been love' Roxette singer dies aged 61

  • PTI
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:43 IST
'It must have been love' Roxette singer dies aged 61

Stockholm, Dec 10 (AFP) The lead singer of Swedish pop duo Roxette, Marie Fredriksson, who shot to global fame in the 1990s with hits like "It must have been love", has died aged 61 after a long fight with cancer, her manager said Tuesday. Fredriksson had been diagnosed in 2002 with a severe brain tumour but went into remission and returned to the studio in 2010.

Six years later, however, her doctors advised her to stop touring and rest. "It is with great sadness we have to announce that Marie Fredriksson of Roxette has passed away in the morning of December 9, following a 17-year long battle with cancer," Dimberg Jernberg Management said in a statement.

Roxette, formed in 1986 by Fredriksson and the guitarist Per Gessle, sold more than 80 million albums worldwide. "You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer. Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colours," Gessle said after her death.

Roxette's hits included "Listen to your heart" and "The Look". Their ballad "It must have been love" featured in the soundtrack of Hollywood rom-com "Pretty Woman" starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. (AFP) PMS

PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

JDU likely to support CAB in Rajya Sabha; leaders blame CM for confusion

By Pragya Kaushika Despite opposition by two of its office-bearers, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal-United JDU is likely to support the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, said a senior party lea...

Overjoyed by unanimous passage of Bill extending reservation for SCs, STs in legislatures: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was overjoyed that Lok Sabha unanimously passed a Bill to extend reservation for SCs and STs in national and state legislatures by another 10 years. We are unwaveringly committed towards the e...

Guj Statue of Unity attracted 29L tourists, earned Rs 82 cr

Over 29 lakh tourists visited the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya in Gujarats Narmada district since it was inaugurated on October 31 last year and revenue of Rs 82.51 crore was generated, the state government told the Assembly on Tuesday. The...

UPDATE 1-Trump assails FBI Director Wray after report finds no political bias

President Donald Trump berated FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday after a U.S. government investigation found no evidence of political bias when the FBI began investigating contacts between Trumps presidential campaign and Russia in 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019