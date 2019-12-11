Left Menu
Development News Edition

Started as good pope-bad pope, eventually found grey area: Meirelles on 'The Two Popes'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:39 IST
Started as good pope-bad pope, eventually found grey area: Meirelles on 'The Two Popes'

When Fernando Meirelles came on board to direct "The Two Popes" , it presented the Brazilian filmmaker an opportunity to revisit his Catholic roots but forced him to set aside any bias he had in the story of the ideological clash between Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis. The film chronicles the story of the then sitting Pope Benedict XVI (played by Anthony Hopkins), a conservative, who must persuade the yet-to-be Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce), a reformist, to become his successor.

Fernando always admired Francis for his views, but the film offered him a chance to look at Benedict and his writing intimately. "To be honest, when I read the script, for me, Benedict was the bad guy and Francis was the good guy, but may be because of my favourite. Because I like Francis, I tend to support him against the other," Fernando told PTI.

But as he progressed, Fernando started seeing the duo beyond the good-bad binary, learning particularly about Benedict and his views on Christianity. "I really learnt more about Benedict and I think he has a point. He thinks the intent of the Church is to connect us with something beyond and so it shouldn't be dealing with everyday life as it would lose its purpose.

"I read some of his writing, there's something there, but I still support Francis. That if everybody is suffering around, you'll never be able to get in touch with anything else. I started the project seeing black and white and in the end there were more grey areas." Based on Anthony McCarten's play "The Pope" , the film pulls out a casting coup with Hopkins and Pryce coming together for an ideological battle on screen, playing the two Popes who must find a common ground to forge a new path for the catholic church.

When the 64-year-old filmmaker signed the project, he googled the pope to see if his face reminds him of some actor and was surprised to see what the search engine showed. "If you Google the Pope, you'll see a lot of his pictures alongside Jonathan in his Game of Thrones character! He does look like Pope and is a good actor so I thought I should at least check him."

The "City of God" director then deep dived into watching films and interviews of Jonathan to figure out if he sees Pope Francis in the actor. "I saw some of his films and then stumbled upon his interview where Jonathan was being himself. He was friendly, humble, funny and I felt he has the same energy that the Pope has and offered him the part."

For the part of Benedict, Fernando required an older actor and was convinced, Hopkins would bite into the role. "Because Benedict was 84 when he became Pope, I wanted an older actor. So we sent Anthony the script and he said yes. It was so easy, both the actors we approached said yes."

For Fernando, the film—to stream on Netflix from December 20—gave a chance to understand several important movements of the Church through its history. "When I started going to church, as a kid, the mass was in Latin. The priest would always face the alter, with his back facing the audience. Then this all changed when there was a big reform. I never understood it back then, the way I do now, that what the conservatives and reformists want.

"I had to start from the scratch. This was a fascinating world. This is the great thing about my job, whenever you make a film on a specific subject, you've to learn a lot, get into world I would never otherwise. I love it," he adds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time's Person of the Year

Greta Thunberg, the teen activist from Sweden who has urged immediate action to address a global climate crisis, was named Time Magazines Person of the Year for 2019 on Wednesday.Thunberg, 16, was lauded by Time for starting an environmenta...

DCW issues notices to Centre, Delhi govt over delay in setting up fast-track courts

The Delhi Commission for Women DCW has issued notices to the Centre and the AAP government over the delay in setting-up of fast-track courts in the national capital. The Commission said there is an acute shortage of fast-track courts in Del...

SAD stages sit-in against 'illegal mining' in Mohali

The opposition SAD on Wednesday slammed the local Congress leaders of Mohali, accusing them of indulging in illegal mining. Staging a sit-in outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner here, Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh...

UPDATE 5-French PM defies unions with pension overhaul, strikes set to go on

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe defied striking workers on Wednesday with plans for an overhaul of Frances byzantine pension system that he said would be fairer and encourage people to work longer. In a speech that followed days of street p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019