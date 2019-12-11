FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were announced in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 19. Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

FILM BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

"Bombshell" "The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit" "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood"

"Parasite" BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale "Ford v Ferrari" Leonardo DiCaprio "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Adam Driver "Marriage Story" Taron Egerton "Rocketman"

Joaquin Phoenix "Joker" BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo "Harriet" Scarlett Johansson "Marriage Story"

Lupita Nyong'o "Us" Charlize Theron "Bombshell"

Renee Zellweger "Judy" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Foxx "Just Mercy" Tom Hanks "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Al Pacino "The Irishman" Joe Pesci "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern "Marriage Story" Scarlett Johansson "Jojo Rabbit"

Nicole Kidman "Bombshell" Jennifer Lopez "Hustlers"

Margot Robbie "Bombshell"

