Open to doing more 'Gilmore Girls': Amy Sherman-Palladino

"Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is up for revisiting the popular comedy-drama television series provided they get the right story, format and platform. Starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Beldel as the mother-daughter duo of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, the show ran from 2000 to 2007 on The WB/CW and earned a loyal following over the years. It also featured Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia.

In 2016, the main cast and Sherman-Palladino returned for a four-part miniseries revival titled "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" , which streamed on Netflix. Sherman-Palladino said Amazon Studios, the digital home of her and her husband-collaborator's award-winning series "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" , is interested in taking the story of Lorelai and Rory forward.

"We absolutely are open to doing more 'Gilmore Girls'. I talk to Lauren constantly and we are very tight with Milo, Kelly and Alexis, we're tight with the 'Gilmore' family. It's not anything other than we need the right story, the right format and the right timing. "It's really nothing more than that. We have it in our deal, Amazon will let us go do it. So it's not about anything other than that. It was sort of kismet when it happened the first time and I think we sort of feel like it needs to be kismet if we do it again," she said on TV's Top 5 podcast from The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" was renewed for a fourth run a week after the season three debut of the show, which was followed by two Golden Globe nominations in best television series, musical or comedy, and best actress for its lead star Rachel Brosnahan.

