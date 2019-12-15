Left Menu
Never felt fan expectations for Poe Dameron: Oscar Isaac

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 18:07 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Oscar Isaac believes there were never expectations from fans about he portrays his "Star Wars" character of Poe Dameron, which he said was a relief. The actor first essayed the role in 2015's "The Force Awakens", which he followed up with 2017's "The Last Jedi".

In an interview with Variety, Isaac said that since his character was new, there was less pressure on him in terms of performance. "I never felt that there was these big fan expectations for Poe. People felt certain things for him, but there wasn't necessarily like, 'I hope — they better do this with Poe in the next one.' So I never really felt that so much," the actor said.

But after the success of "The Force Awakens", Isaac said he felt self-conscious while working on the second part. "I think the first one, I was able to do the trick that I kind of always do, which is really put myself in the mentality that, 'well, no one might see this and it's not about that and really, it's just about what's happening right now.' There's no control over what it's going to be.

"It was difficult in the second one to kind of maintain that illusion, after seeing how massive it was. So (I was) battling with self-consciousness, and already, you know, there's something about these kinds of movies that invite one to be even more self-conscious, because there's just so much looking out to, you know, looking back into it, like, what is this tone? What are you supposed to be doing?" the actor added. Isaac reprises the character in the upcoming installment "The Rise of Skywalker" , which releases worldwide on December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

