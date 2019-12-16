'Mardaani 2' mints Rs 18.15 crore on first weekend

Without even a single promotional song in the film, Rani Mukerji's crime-thriller -- Mardaani 2 -- did a strong business on the first weekend and minted Rs 18.15 crore. The film received a decent opening from moviegoers on its first day as it raked in Rs 3.80 crore and showed an admirable growth over the weekend.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that the film "should stay strong on the weekdays." The second instalment of Mukerji's much-acclaimed film of the same was released globally without a single promotional song or video with the aim of delivering a strong social message.

According to the makers of the film, they wanted to communicate about the serious issue of rising hate crimes against women through the film and did not wish promotional songs to cause any disturbance. 'Mardaani 2' has a gripping storyline inspired by real-life events of crimes committed against women across the country.

The edge-of-the-seat thriller saw Mukerji in a race against time in order to capture a brutal serial rapist, who systematically targets women. Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police -- Shivani Shivaji Roy -- in 'Mardaani 2'. (ANI)

