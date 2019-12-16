US model Chrissy Teigen shares picture of daughter channeling adorable ballerina

American model Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna channelled her inner ballerina when the supermodel and her baby girl went off to see ballet dancer Misty Copeland perform in the ballet 'The Nutcracker'. The sweet post shared by the 'Cravings' author included two snapshots of Luna dressed up. She captioned the post: "Heading to see @mistyonpointe in the nutcracker, won't wear anything else I tried."

The cookbook author shared the adorable picture on Instagram where her 3-year-old cutie was seen donning a blush-coloured ballerina attire with matching slippers. Luna also hit all the right ballerina poses in the images her mom posted. Chrissy also shared a video where she captioned the post, "guac for energy. In the video, the toddler was seen saying "yeah" after being asked if she was excited to see Copeland.

The 34-year-old supermodel shared another picture on Twitter where she thanked the star ballerina, Misty Copeland and captioned the post as, "Such a beautiful show. Thank you for taking the time to say hi to such a fan. She (we) will remember this forever. Thank you, @mistyonpointe!" In the post-Chrissy's husband and singer John Legend is seen holding daughter Luna, where the little ballerina is seen striking a pose along with Misty Copeland. (ANI)

