Rajinikanth says would like to play a transgender

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 22:32 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 22:30 IST
Rajinikanth Image Credit: ANI

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said he would like to play the role of a transgender on screen. The actor, who was in the city to launch the trailer of his next film "Darbar" , was asked a genre he would like to explore.

"Actually I've explored all! It has been 45 years, 160 films... So everything has been covered," the actor told reporters. When asked, if there's still a genre or a role he would want to be cast in, the actor said, "A transgender."

Actor Vijay Sethupathi featured as a transgender in the widely acclaimed hit Tamil thriller, "Super Deluxe" earlier this year. Actor Akshay Kumar will also be seen as a transgender in "Laxmmi Bomb".

Asked if he has been offered the role of a transgender, the 69-year-old actor said nothing like that has come his way. Directed by AR Murugadoss, "Darbar" features Rajinikanth as a cop after 25 years.

Asked what took him so long to play a cop again on screen, Rajinikanth said, "I like to do easy-going, happy-go-lucky character. A cop is a serious character, chasing criminal. So I used to avoid. But Murugadoss came with a fantastic subject... This is not an ordinary routine cop character. He has extracted a different work from me." The film is backed by Lyca Productions, the banner which was also behind Rajinikanth's science-fiction and action flick "2.0".

"Darbar" is scheduled to release on January 10 next year.

