Nicky Morgan to remain UK culture minister - PM Johnson's office

Nicky Morgan will stay on as Britain's Digital, Culture, Media and Sports minister, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office announced on Monday.

Morgan, who stood down as a member of parliament ahead of last week's election, had been in the role since Johnson took office in July. Johnson's office said Morgan would join parliament's upper house, the House of Lords.

