Actor Shriram Lagoo dead

Eminent theatre and film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo died due to age-related ailments at his Pune residence on Tuesday evening, family sources said. He was 92.

"I spoke to his son-in-law. He passed away due to age-related complications," playwright Satish Alekar told PTI. Lagoo, who was a trained ENT surgeon, played important role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra in post-Independence era alongwith Vijay Tendulkar, Vijaya Mehta and Arvind Deshpande.

As an actor, his roles in Marathi plays such as "Natsamrat" and "Himalayachi Saoli", and films such as "Pinjra" made him popular. In Hindi, he essayed memorable roles in films such as "Ek Din Achanak" , "Gharonda" and "Lawaris" , to name a few.

Lagoo, affectionately known in theatre circles as `Doctor', was also known for his progressive and rationalist views which he expressed without fear..

