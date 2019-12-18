Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: French New Wave film legend Anna Karina dies at 79

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 04:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 02:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: French New Wave film legend Anna Karina dies at 79
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. French New Wave film legend Anna Karina dies at 79

Danish-born actress Anna Karina, one of the most acclaimed luminaries of influential French New Wave cinema, has died of cancer at age 79, her agent said on Sunday. Karina, famous for her kohl-rimmed blue eyes, was the frequent muse of director Jean-Luc Godard, her first husband, starring in seven of his films including "A Woman is a Woman", "Pierrot Le Fou" and "Bande a Part" (Band of Outsiders). Box Office: 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Levels Up With $60 Million Debut, 'Richard Jewell' Stumbles

It's shaping up to be a merry holiday season for "Jumanji: The Next Level." Sony's adventure sequel debuted in first place to $60.1 million, dethroning "Frozen" after three consecutive weeks as box office champ. Those ticket sales, at the higher end of industry projections, represent a healthy jump on its predecessor, 2017's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" ($36 million). It also marks the highest debut for a December comedy, as well as the best start for live-action movie for stars Kevin Hart and Jack Black. ABBA's Bjorn sends Sweden's students SOS on fake news

ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus has gifted books to high school students across Sweden to try to stem the flow of fake news. The musician, who together with ABBA sold more than 375 million albums and singles, said the initiative came about as he felt democratic institutions were being undermined by the spread of misinformation. Hollywood cheers 'Rise of Skywalker' at film's world premiere

Droids rolled down a blue carpet and stormtroopers kept order at the world premiere on Monday of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" , the ninth and final movie episode in the sci-fi fable of a celebrated Jedi master. Walt Disney Co closed off an entire city block in the center of Hollywood to host the celebrity-studded debut screening of the highly-anticipated film, which opens for the general public in theaters around the world on Thursday. Burglars nab jewelry worth $64 million from British model Tamara Ecclestone

Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, has had an estimated 50 million pounds ($64 million)-worth of jewelry stolen in an audacious raid from her west London home. A spokesman said the 35-year-old had been left "angry and shaken" after the burglars apparently evaded both the 24-hour security teams that patrol the street known as "Billionaire Row" and Ecclestone's own internal security officers. Hollywood cheers 'Rise of Skywalker' at film's world premiere

Droids rolled down a blue carpet and stormtroopers kept order at the world premiere on Monday of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" , the ninth and final movie episode in the sci-fi fable of a celebrated Jedi master. Walt Disney Co closed off an entire city block in the center of Hollywood to host the celebrity-studded debut screening of the highly-anticipated film, which opens for the general public in theaters around the world on Thursday.

