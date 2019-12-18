Left Menu
Will Smith and wife Jada intervene to address Jayden's feeble health

Concerned over Jaden Smith's deteriorating health, his parents Will Smith and Jada Smith along with all his siblings sat down at the 'Red Table Talk' show on Monday to find a solution to remedy the situation.

Jaden Smith (Picture courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After adopting veganism, Jayden ended up looking weak and malnourished. As an intervention, his parents hired Dr Mark Hyman and nutritional specialist Mona Sharma, who carried out in-depth medical tests on the 21-year-old rapper.

"After the last episode, I walk in the street and people are like, 'Oh my god! Are you sick? Can I pick you up? Could I get you some water?' Come up to me like, 'You can have my food, man,'" said Jayden, as reported by Fox News. The actor and his wife began to express concern over their son's health since last September when their son was hospitalised in Australia due to severe weakness, after which Jayden was compelled to switch to a vegetarian diet.

Dr Hyman reached the conclusion that actor-rapper's condition is a result of his adherence to an excessively strict diet that excludes many essential food groups that are the source of important nutrients like proteins, certain vitamins, and Omega-3 fats. The doctor believed that his health can be restored by sorting out his diet and through supplementation. He has also been advised to avoid dairy and gluten to fix his digestive issues.

"When you fix your stomach, your diet expands, you take a few supplements, everything's back to normal. You're gonna rock the world," said Dr Hyman. The Smith family has been quite transparent about their personal health issues. For instance, Will shared a clip of his colonoscopy that was carried out to extract a polyp.

He stated that "it's important to me to be able to share this with people so, you know, other people can become compliant patients to stay healthy and happy to have all the glorious years we can possibly have." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

