Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rian Johnson stands by his treatment of Luke Skywalker in 'The Last Jedi'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 14:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 14:11 IST
Rian Johnson stands by his treatment of Luke Skywalker in 'The Last Jedi'

Filmmaker Rian Johnson has defended the portrayal of iconic "Star Wars" character Luke Skywalker in "The Last Jedi" after being criticised by a user on social media. The "Knives Out" filmmaker, who helmed the penultimate movie in the beloved franchise’s nine-part Skywalker saga, was accused of "destroying" the fan favourite character by a user on Twitter.

"This is the best written explanation I’ve seen of how (Johnson) completely destroys the character of #LukeSkywalker and almost derailed the franchise," the user wrote. The man also hailed JJ Abrams, the director of latest instalment "The Rise of Skywalker" , for undoing many of Johnson's creative decision.

Responding to the user, Johnson said it would be sad to reduce a hero to the level of a video game avatar and not explore his humanity. "I understand that point of view but I completely disagree with it. In fact I think it disrespects the character of Luke by treating him not as a true mythic hero overcoming recurring wounds & flaws, but as a video game character who has achieved a binary, permanent power-up," the director wrote.

Johnson has been facing wrath of toxic "Star Wars" ever since he made "The Last Jedi" . Though the film was hailed by the critics for its originality, the fans criticised it for several twists in the plot as well as killing a major character.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you want to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Six killed in bus accident in China

Six people were killed when a passenger bus slipped into an icy river in the industrial city of Tonghua in northeast Chinas Jilin Province on Saturday.The bus, which was carrying 37 passengers, slipped from an icy slope near 206 Hospital in...

Two get life term, one acquitted in 2007 twin bomb blasts in Faizabad court

A special anti-terror court has sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for their alleged roles in the November 2007 twin blast case in the district court premises here in which five people were killed and 24 were injured. Additional Dis...

NRC, CAA will help foreigners to flock in India, says RJD Khushwaha

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Upendra Khushwaha here on Saturday said that he is against both National Register of Citizens NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act CAA as people from foreign countries will flock here. The Centre has taken two decis...

Mohali woman teacher's murder case: Contract killer hired by her husband held

A contract killer allegedly hired by the husband of a woman teacher who was shot dead in front of her five-year-old daughter outside a school in Kharar in Mohali district earlier this month was arrested on Saturday, police said. The 40-year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019