The King’s Man: Official synopsis revealed, Who’re in the cast, What more we know

The King's Man is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated action spy movies fans have passionately been waiting for. The imminent prequel to the Kingsman movie series previously had release date on November 15, 2019. Then it was pushed back first to February 14, 2020, and then to September 18, 2020.

The King's Man, directed, produced and co-written by Matthew Vaughn with Karl Gajdusek, will provide the viewers opportunity to watch the story of the fictional secret service organization called the Kingsman. This is said to be the planet's first independent intelligence agency. As a prequel to Kingsman film series, the imminent movie will take the spy franchise back to the origin of the organization although the trailer song has been taken from the golden era of heavy metal.

The King's Man is actually a prequel to 2014-released Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017-released Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The last two movies grossed over USD 825 million at the global box office. The official synopsis, mentioned at the end of its already-released trailer is "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man."

The viewers will be stunned seeing one of the group's antagonists in the fictionalized version of Grigori Rasputin (to be played by The Amazing Spider-Man actor Rhys Ifans) displaying his masterful skills and proficiency with his blades.

Here're the names of actors in The King's Man: Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stanley Tucci, and Alexandra Maria Lara will be playing the roles of Duke of Oxford, Conrad, Polly, Grigori Rasputin, Tristan, George V (Wilhelm II and Nicholas II), Shola, Arthur, Lee Unwin, Merlin, and Polly respectively. The character-names of Daniel Brühl, Alison Steadman, Robert Aramayo, and Joel Basman are yet to be revealed.

The King's Man is slated to be premiered on September 18, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the upcoming movies.

