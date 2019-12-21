Left Menu
Development News Edition

The King’s Man: Official synopsis revealed, Who’re in the cast, What more we know

The King’s Man: Official synopsis revealed, Who’re in the cast, What more we know
The King’s Man is actually a prequel to 2014-released Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017-released Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Image Credit: YouTube / 20th Century Fox

The King's Man is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated action spy movies fans have passionately been waiting for. The imminent prequel to the Kingsman movie series previously had release date on November 15, 2019. Then it was pushed back first to February 14, 2020, and then to September 18, 2020.

The King's Man, directed, produced and co-written by Matthew Vaughn with Karl Gajdusek, will provide the viewers opportunity to watch the story of the fictional secret service organization called the Kingsman. This is said to be the planet's first independent intelligence agency. As a prequel to Kingsman film series, the imminent movie will take the spy franchise back to the origin of the organization although the trailer song has been taken from the golden era of heavy metal.

The King's Man is actually a prequel to 2014-released Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017-released Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The last two movies grossed over USD 825 million at the global box office. The official synopsis, mentioned at the end of its already-released trailer is "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man."

The viewers will be stunned seeing one of the group's antagonists in the fictionalized version of Grigori Rasputin (to be played by The Amazing Spider-Man actor Rhys Ifans) displaying his masterful skills and proficiency with his blades.

Here're the names of actors in The King's Man: Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stanley Tucci, and Alexandra Maria Lara will be playing the roles of Duke of Oxford, Conrad, Polly, Grigori Rasputin, Tristan, George V (Wilhelm II and Nicholas II), Shola, Arthur, Lee Unwin, Merlin, and Polly respectively. The character-names of Daniel Brühl, Alison Steadman, Robert Aramayo, and Joel Basman are yet to be revealed.

The King's Man is slated to be premiered on September 18, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the upcoming movies.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Bolt sprinkles stardust on Tokyo Olympic Stadium opening

Tokyo, Dec 21 AFP Usain Bolt may not be competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but he took a star turn Saturday in the inauguration of the new National Stadium, seven months before the Opening Ceremony. The retired Jamaican sprint superstar j...

CAA protesters gather at Gandhi statue in London

Hundreds of students and other groups gathered around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square in London on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens NRC in India. ...

Cong to hold silent protest at Rajghat on Sunday

Amid nationwide agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, has decided to stage a silent protest at Rajghat on Sunday afternoon demanding protection for the Constitution and the rights o...

Manager of McDonald's franchise in Peru says faulty drinks machine caused deaths

The general manager of the McDonalds operating firm in Peru has said in an interview with the local TV that the drinks supply machine at the fast-food restaurant where two employees died by electrocution last weekend was suffering from an e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019