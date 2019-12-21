What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Many fans of Song Hye-Kyo not only expressed annoyance towards Song Joong-Ki for his sudden decision of filing divorce without notifying her, some of them also later believed that their legal split has been a boon to the Descendants of the Sun actress. Because, after their legal breakup, she got many offers and involvements in her profession compared to her former husband. New rumors are swirling up with a claim that she has got her soulmate. Let's see how far it's true!

The beautiful Korean actress, Song Hye-Kyo stunned everyone being present at an event with a ring on her finger. Although she was not seen wearing the ring on her ring finger, it still didn't stop fans from predicting that she might have reconciled with Song Joong-Ki.

But some fans and netizens claimed that the ring on Song Hye-Kyo's finger was nothing but a simple accessory from Chaumet, the jewellery brand she endorses. Hence, fans must remember that her reconciliation with Song Joong-Ki is not happening. In our previous news, we revealed that the gorgeous actress appeared publicly in South Korea's capital, Seoul for jewellery brand Chaumet's promotional activity. She was looking amazingly beautiful wearing the jewellery of Chaumet's collection at the launch of Chaumet's Lotte Avenue boutique in Seoul.

On the other hand, Song Joong-Ki is reportedly not renewing his contract with Blossom Entertainment, the agency with which he has been attached since the last seven years. His contract with the agency is expiring on December 31. Both the parties have agreed to amicably fall apart so that the 34-year-old actor is able to search for new agency that will manage his career in future.

Many reports are claiming that the Descendants of the Sun actor will transfer to Kakao M Entertainment. But the agency already denied such claim. We probably need to wait some more time to get detailed information on it.

