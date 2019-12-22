'Sweetbitter' cancelled after two seasons

Starz has pulled the plug on its coming-of-age series "Sweetbitter" after two seasons on the network. According to Variety, the half-hour drama was overseen by senior vice president of original programming Ken Segna and manager of original programming Samantha Offsay at Starz.

Based on the book of the same name by Stephanie Danler, the show followed a 22-year-old woman (played by Ella Purnell) who, shortly after arriving in New York, lands a job at a celebrated downtown restaurant. "Sweetbitter" also featured Tom Sturridge, Caitlin FitzGerald, Evan Jonigkeit, Eden Epstein, Jasmine Mathews, Daniyar, and Paul Sparks.

Danler served as creator, executive producer and writer on the series. Stuart Zicherman served as showrunner and executive producer along with Brad Pitt's banner Plan B. The second season wrapped up in August.

