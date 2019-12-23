Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robert Pattinson says he doesn't know how to act

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 09:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 09:26 IST
Robert Pattinson says he doesn't know how to act
Robert Pattinson Image Credit: ANI

Actor Robert Pattinson says before shooting a scene he has to force himself into character as he doesn't "really know how to act". The actor, who will next be seen in the black-and-white psychological horror film "The Lighthouse" , said he would "drink mud from puddles" and "punch himself in the face" to prepare for a shot.

"Because I don't really know how to act, I kind of wanted to somehow make it real, and one of the ways I've always thought makes that a little bit easier is if you shake up your physical state just before action," Pattinson told The Observer. "You end up walking into a scene having a different... feeling," he added.

The 33-year-old actor said he would often gag so hard he would throw up. "And I forgot I had a mic on the whole time, so the producers and the director, before every single take of the movie, would get... It kind of puts everyone else off," he said.

Pattinson described himself as a "catastrophist". "I'm always thinking that the worst-case scenario is actually going to happen. So when it does happen, I'm like: 'Gah! OK! I'm prepared!'"

The actor stars alongside Willem Dafoe in the Robert Eggers-directed film as two lighthouse keepers slowly slipping into insanity on a remote island.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand results: JMM's Hemant Soren leading from Barhait, trailing from Dumka

JMMs Hemant Soren is leading from Barhait assembly constituency, according to Election Commission of India. According to the data available on the poll bodys website at 1011 am, BJPs Simon Malto is trailing there by 664 votes.However, Heman...

US service member killed in Afghanistan: US military

Kabul, Dec 23 AFP An American service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, US officials said. US Forces-Afghanistan did not immediately release any additional information, pending notification of the victims next of kin.The...

Cold wave grips Ludhiana: Brisk business for tea vendors

The lives of the locals came to standstill as cold wave grips Ludhiana, however, roadside tea vendors make a profitable business in winters. As the cold wave continues to disrupt the regular life, it becomes challenging for the locals to ca...

UPDATE 1-U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan: U.S.military

A U.S. service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, the U.S. military said in a statement.It gave no further details and withheld the name of the service member until the next of kin were informed. More than a dozen foreign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019