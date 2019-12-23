Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One. But all the four seasons of the popular British crime drama television series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman won millions of hearts across the globe. Thus, just ending the show without showing the conclusions or solving the previous cliffhangers will be like breaking the hearts of many.

Unfortunately, Sherlock Season 5 will not be released in 2020. We will have to wait for some more time as Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman-starring popular British crime drama television series will be out in 2022, Union Journalism noted. The series may have received severe popularity across the globe, but BBC reportedly does not want other projects to be hampered due to Sherlock's returning.

Many consider Sherlock Season 5 will not come back. But fans should remember that the way Season 4 ended, it's obvious that the series will surely be back with another season. The fifth season will be drawing a conclusion to The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura's character Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. She was introduced in Season 4's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'. She was seen visiting Baker Street apartment and sending a notion to assist Sherlock, the character always played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But after that, as she was not invited, there surely lies a gap in the plot which makes a sensible chance for her in the series.

The lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch earlier denied all rumors surrounding his discontinuation including the series' discontinuation. "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock," he said. In a recent interview of Martin Freeman by Collider, he said that "not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5."

