SC Deliberates on 2020 Delhi Riots Bail Pleas

The Supreme Court has decided to reserve its verdict on the bail petitions filed by activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others implicated in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

This decision follows intense scrutiny and legal debate surrounding the riot incident and the involved individuals' roles.

The case has garnered significant attention, highlighting the challenges in balancing legal frameworks with ongoing social and political narratives in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)