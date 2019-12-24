Google celebrates this Holiday Season with an animated colorful doodle

Search engine giant Google today marks the holiday season with a colorful doodle. The doodle shows a Christmas tree on the center of the Google logo with Santa Claus. The doodle is titled 'Happy Holidays 2019'

Santa Claus is said to bring gifts to the homes of well-behaved children on the night of Christmas Eve or during the early morning hours of Christmas Day. The doodle shows Santa moving to different parts of the world to surprise the kids with Christmas gifts.

The Google Post read, "No matter how you choose to celebrate, 'tis the season to enjoy the holiday festivities during the most wonderful time of the year! Happy holidays!"

