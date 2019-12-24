Singer Brian McFadden, Danielle Parkinson are engaged

Singer Brian McFadden is engaged to his longtime partner, teacher Danielle Parkinson. The former Westlife member made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

"FYI I got engaged to beautiful @DaniParky. And yes I'm very very happy," McFadden said in a series of tweets. "I'm engaged to the woman of my dreams," he captioned a selfie with Parkinson.

McFadden was previously married to former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona. Katona wished the couple on their engagement.

"Aww congratulations to you both you've got a good un there the girls adore her.. sending you both all the love and happiness in the world," she wrote on Twitter. McFadden and Katona share daughters Molly and Lilly Sue together.

