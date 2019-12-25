Katherine Heigl celebrates 12-year wedding anniversary with Josh Kelley

On their 12th wedding anniversary, actor Katherine Heigl has thanked her husband, musician Josh Kelly for his love and loyalty. The couple tied the knot on December 23, 2007 and share three children -- daughters Naleigh, 11, Adalaide, 7, and son Joshua, three.

"This man...this day...this marriage...I am damn grateful. That he found me. That I found him. That we have somehow miraculously bettered each other. Happy 12th anniversary love of my life. "And thank you. For never wavering in your love, your loyalty. For being an endlessly blissful safe place to land. For raising a joy up in me that bursts forth in uninhibited raucous peals of laughter. Holy sh*t do I love you! Am still madly in love with you. Am forever blessed by your love for me. Nobody... @joshbkelley," Heigl wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

The "Grey's Anatomy" alum also shared a few pictures with Kelly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.