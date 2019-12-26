Left Menu
Haven't said a word that can be interpreted as insult to religion, says Raveena following complaint over hurting religious sentiment

After Punjab Police filed a complaint against Raveena Tandon after receiving a complaint over her reaction in a part of a comedy show where the word 'Hallelujah' was used, the actor had cleared her stance on the issue by urging people to watch the concerned portion and asserting that no insult to any religion was intended during the show.

Raveena Tandon [File Image]. Image Credit: ANI

After Punjab Police filed a complaint against Raveena Tandon after receiving a complaint over her reaction in a part of a comedy show where the word 'Hallelujah' was used, the actor had cleared her stance on the issue by urging people to watch the concerned portion and asserting that no insult to any religion was intended during the show. Tandon's reaction comes after a police complaint was filed in the state over the usage of word 'Hallelujah' during a show where she made an appearance.

The actor cleared the air by sharing the original clip of the television show on Twitter and said "Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt" Earlier a complaint was filed against Raveena Tandon along with director Farah Khan by the Punjab Police for hurting religious sentiments.

"We received a complaint against actor Raveena Tandon, comedian Bharti Singh, and director-producer, Farah Khan, claiming they hurt sentiments of the Christian community, during a television show." Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sohan Singh said. The trio has been booked under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which pertains to "malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs".

Further investigation is underway in this regard, the police have said. (ANI)

