Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

A tad update on Prison Break Season 6 has tremendous demand to its passionate fans who have been waiting for over two years since Season 5 dropped its finale. The making of sixth season was already confirmed by Michael Thorn of Fox Entertainment. Now we need to know the latest updates on the highly-anticipated series to understand how far the production has gone in terms of development without dropping much hints on it.

When the making of Prison Break Season 6 was doubtful among fans' minds a few months back, suddenly Dominic Purcell took to social media to give some updates behind it. This undeniably gave some relief to the avid viewers with a belief that the series creators are giving all their endeavours to complete it immaculately.

Although Prison Break Season 6 is already confirmed, as you know, and it is currently under production and we are still not sure if it will be aired in 2020. But many expects and media outlets have predicted in the last couple of months that it would be premiered anytime in 2020. However, due to the availability of having very limited information on the plot and ongoing production, diehard fans believe that the upcoming season is going to be an epic one.

Many reports are currently claiming that Prison Break Season 6 will be quite different from its previous seasons. Some believe it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long. A sect of fans believes Michael Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller) will be living a normal life outside the prison. Those viewers expect him to get back to his wife and kid as he has been away from them for a long time. He certainly deserves a quality time-spending with his family.

Fans will be happy to learn that the upcoming sixth season will show the returning of majority of old actors. The series creators have a plan to take the viewers to beginning of the series. And the two brothers, Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) will obviously continue to play the protagonists' roles in the series. If we are taken back to the beginning, according to Wentworth Miller, the plot will have many alterations and his character Michael Scofield is likely to start a new life with his wife and child. There is a possibility that he will commence working for the CIA as the viewers got a hint in Season 5.

Even the returning of William Fichtner as Alexander Mahone in Prison Break Season 6 is highly expected by the viewers. The 63-year actor won the hearts of viewers by just playing in Season 2 and Season 4. Fans ardently want to see him back in the upcoming season anyhow. There is a high possibility for him to be added in the roster.

Apart from William Fichtner, actors like Rockmond Dunbar (as Benjamin Miles Franklin aka C-Note), Sarah Wayne Callies (as Sara Tancredi), Inbar Lavi (as Sheba), Robert Knepper (as Theodore Bagwell aka T-Bag) and Amaury Nolasco (as Fernando Sucre) are expected to come back in the series.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. But many expect it anytime in 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

