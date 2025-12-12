MOL PLUS Invests in India: A New Horizon for Venture Capital

MOL PLUS CO, the venture capital arm of Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, made its debut investment in Indian venture capital through Theia Ventures Fund 1. This marks a significant step in enhancing MOL's ties with the rapidly advancing Indian startup sector.

Theia Ventures Fund 1 focuses on startups in energy transition, deep tech, and advanced manufacturing in India. This strategic partnership allows MOL PLUS to accelerate collaboration and innovation with Indian startups, promoting development in the India-Japan market corridor.

MOL PLUS CEO Takuya Sakamoto emphasized the importance of the partnership, noting the Indian market's rapid growth and potential. MOL Group continues to prioritize India as a key region for expanding its business ventures beyond shipping, including in energy and real estate.

