India's Firm Stance on Foreign Remarks

India has responded assertively to foreign leaders' comments on its internal issues, addressing these with the concerned governments. The Ministry of External Affairs actively counters inaccurate international media reports, issuing clarifications to maintain India's global image.

The Indian government has been assertive in addressing comments from foreign leaders regarding its domestic issues, Parliament was informed on Friday. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, disclosed that these remarks have been strongly addressed with concerned foreign governments.

In response to a query in the Lok Sabha, Singh highlighted that inaccurate representations of India's internal situation by international media have prompted official clarifications from India, ensuring the dissemination of accurate information as needed.

The Ministry of External Affairs has taken note of international media reports focusing on aspects such as social harmony within India. Singh reassured that the government counters baseless claims to uphold India's image globally, adopting diplomatic and informative measures to combat exaggerated reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

