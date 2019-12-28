Left Menu
Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

The photographers have taken snaps of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin in the streets of Aspen. Image Credit: Facebook / Dakota Johnson International Fan Club

You surely remember how Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson inundated the screens with their erotic love scenes in Fifth Shades movies (Fifty Shades of Grey released in 2015, Fifty Shades Darker in 2017 and Fifty Shades Freed in 2018).

But unfortunately, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are not likely to share screens soon despite receiving huge requests from their fans from around the world. May be they don't want to share screen because they have already been strained with plenty of relationship-rumors in the past, even after the completion of the Fifty Shades franchise.

Many fans are happy to see Dakota Johnson with her new beau Chris Martin at several occasions. Recently updates claim that the beautiful actress has not only been fully accepted by Chris Martin's family, she even spent Christmas days with him and his family members and they are quite happy having her.

The photographers have taken snaps of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin in the streets of Aspen. She was not observed holding his hands but hooked on his daughter Apple. The three of them reportedly took licensed hot drinks in the city.

Is Dakota Johnson interested to do another movie with Jamie Dornan and getting naked again? In a recent media conversation, when Chris Martin's lover was questioned if she would be interested to work in another movie with her previous Fifty Shades' co-star that would require her to get naked again, she cited she would be glad to accept the project as she would not want to close the door of any possibilities.

"If there's a project or a film that has a similar plot line – or I don't know if that would happen again – I'm not going to steer away from anything. I want to do everything, and I want to learn. I learn so much, no matter the project," Chris Martin's lovebird said.

