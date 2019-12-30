Left Menu
Pregnant Rachel Bloom, her husband taken in by couple after being stranded in storm

American actor Rachel Bloom, and her husband Dan Gregor were grateful to a couple in California who helped the husband and wife after they were stranded in a storm.

  ANI
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 30-12-2019 13:50 IST
  • |
  Created: 30-12-2019 13:50 IST
Rachel Bloom (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

American actor Rachel Bloom, and her husband Dan Gregor were grateful to a couple in California who helped the husband and wife after they were stranded in a storm. According to People magazine, the star reached out to her fans on Twitter by asking her followers if they had a place she and her husband could sleep in.

"Hi. My husband and I are stranded in Bakersfield. Does...anyone have a place we could sleep?" she wrote. The couple had been trapped during a storm in Bakersfield.

Bloom posted another tweet explaining her situation. "We are stranded here or theoretically north of here (every highway going south is closed) and every hotel that's open is at least a 2 hour drive away and we're about to just sleep in our car," she explained. Just shortly after her first-two tweets, she and her husband found a place for the night, as the 32-year-old revealed. "UPDATE: WE FOUND A PLACE AND ARE BEYOND GRATEFUL!!!!!!" the pregnant actor tweeted.

A local couple, Kate and Steven, offered Bloom and Gregor their home to rest in for which the 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' star wrote an Instagram post full of gratitude. "Thank you to @katewritesthings, Steve and Steve's entire family. You gave shelter to a pregnant lady wandering from inn to inn last night. When my child is born as the inevitable Messiah, you will all be honoured with golden steeds and flaming swords," Rachel captioned the post.

The actor also shared another post that featured the couple who helped them. She mentioned that the local news in Bakersfield did a story on the "lovely people" who took them in. (ANI)

