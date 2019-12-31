Entertainment News Roundup: 'Murder Mystery' tops Netflix 2019 shows; Box Office and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Murder Mystery' tops Netflix 2019 shows, 'The Crown' out of top 10

Netflix Inc's original film "Murder Mystery," starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, topped a list of the streaming service's most popular releases of 2019 in the United States but its award-winning "The Crown" failed to make the top 10. Netflix said on Monday that science fiction series "Stranger Things" came in second, followed by the Michael Bay action movie "6 Underground." The animated movie "Incredibles 2" and Martin Scorsese's gangster film "The Irishman" took the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Box Office: 'Little Women,' 'Uncut Gems' Start Strong as 'Rise of Skywalker' Remains Victorious

The holiday box office proved fruitful for a wide variety of movies as overall ticket sales reached $200 million over the weekend -- a 6.3% boost from last year. Disney and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" led the bounty, crossing $361 million in North America after this weekend's $72 million haul. J.J. Abrams' third and final chapter in the sequel trilogy collected $136 million over the five-day Christmas stretch. After less than two weeks in theaters, "Rise of Skywalker" has generated $725 million globally, distinguishing itself as the 10th-highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide and seventh-biggest in the U.S.

Actor Zac Efron is home after falling ill in Papua New Guinea

American actor Zac Efron confirmed on Monday that he recently fell ill while filming a survival reality TV show in Papua New Guinea. Australian media had reported that 32-year-old Efron was flown by helicopter for treatment in Australia after contracting a bacterial infection, possibly typhoid, while shooting the "Killing Zac Efron" series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.