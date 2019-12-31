Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Murder Mystery' tops Netflix 2019 shows; Box Office and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Murder Mystery' tops Netflix 2019 shows; Box Office and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Murder Mystery' tops Netflix 2019 shows, 'The Crown' out of top 10

Netflix Inc's original film "Murder Mystery," starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, topped a list of the streaming service's most popular releases of 2019 in the United States but its award-winning "The Crown" failed to make the top 10. Netflix said on Monday that science fiction series "Stranger Things" came in second, followed by the Michael Bay action movie "6 Underground." The animated movie "Incredibles 2" and Martin Scorsese's gangster film "The Irishman" took the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Box Office: 'Little Women,' 'Uncut Gems' Start Strong as 'Rise of Skywalker' Remains Victorious

The holiday box office proved fruitful for a wide variety of movies as overall ticket sales reached $200 million over the weekend -- a 6.3% boost from last year. Disney and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" led the bounty, crossing $361 million in North America after this weekend's $72 million haul. J.J. Abrams' third and final chapter in the sequel trilogy collected $136 million over the five-day Christmas stretch. After less than two weeks in theaters, "Rise of Skywalker" has generated $725 million globally, distinguishing itself as the 10th-highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide and seventh-biggest in the U.S.

Actor Zac Efron is home after falling ill in Papua New Guinea

American actor Zac Efron confirmed on Monday that he recently fell ill while filming a survival reality TV show in Papua New Guinea. Australian media had reported that 32-year-old Efron was flown by helicopter for treatment in Australia after contracting a bacterial infection, possibly typhoid, while shooting the "Killing Zac Efron" series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

I'm using all my strength to fight climate change, says Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her New Years message she is fighting climate change with all her strength to enable future generations to live in peace and prosperity. Global warming is real. It is threatening, Merkel said in the r...

Microsoft seizes web domains used by North Korean hackers

Microsoft has said that it obtained a court order allowing it to seize web domains used by North Korean hacking groups to launch cyberattacks on human rights activists, researchers and others. The US technology giant said on Monday that a f...

UPDATE 1-Ousted Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan -report

Carlos Ghosn, the ousted boss of the Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance who was awaiting trial in Japan, flew into Lebanon on Monday evening, Frances Les Echos newspaper reported.The newspaper cited its own unnamed source and a report in Leb...

Guwahati: Heaters to keep tigers warm in winters at Zoo

In order to keep the body temperatures of tigers and lions warm during the winter season, heaters have been placed outside their enclosures at Guwahati Zoo to help them beat the chilling winters. These arrangements are a part of the special...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019