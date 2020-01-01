Alex Pettyfer, Toni Garrn engaged

Actor Alex Pettyfer and model Toni Garrn are engaged after dating for 10 months. The 29-year-old actor proposed to Garnn on Christmas Eve and the couple made things Instagram official on New Year's Eve.

Pettyfer shared a video of them kissing and captioned: "Some people marry their best friend. Some people marry their soulmate. I got both". Garnn, 27, shared also their photo on Instagram, showing off her ring.

"Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is - so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer," the model captioned the picture. This is Pettyfer's reported third engagement. He was rumoured to be engaged to former girlfriend, model Marloes Horst in 2017, as well as ex actor-model Riley Keough in 2012.

Garrn previously dated NBA player Chandler Parsons in 2015. She also dated Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio for 18 months from 2013 to 2014. Pettyfer and Garrn were first seen attending Elton John's Oscars party together in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.