Post Malone gifts himself with new face tattoo for New Year
Post Malone has yet again used his face as a canvas and inked it with a tattoo to celebrate the beginning of 2020.
Post Malone has yet again used his face as a canvas and inked it with a tattoo to celebrate the beginning of 2020. The pop phenomenon opted for a medieval gauntlet holding a flail to adorn his already heavily tatted face, as reported by Fox News.
The 'Rockstar' singer's tattoo artist shared his creation with a picture he posted on Instagram this Tuesday. In the caption, 'kylehedigertattoo' wrote: "Last tattoo of 2019. Gauntlet on the baby boy @postmalone love u. 2020 is going to be next level. Love you all".
Malone, who performed in the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020," at times square on the New Year's Eve, shared a sneak peek of his new tattoo on Instagram right before his gig. The singer shared the Times Square stage with the K-pop boy-band BTS along with other artists such as Sam Hunt and Lauren Patten. (ANI)
