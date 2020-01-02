Wilmer Valderrama engaged to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

"That '70s Show" star Wilmer Valderrama is now engaged to model, girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. The 39-year-old actor posted a beachside photo on Instagram in which he can be seen proposing to Pacheco, on one knee.

"It's just us now," he captioned the photo. Valderrama and Pacheco, 28, were first romantically linked in April 2019 after they were spotted together.

He previously dated singer Demi Lovato and actor Mandy Moore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.