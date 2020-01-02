Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wilmer Valderrama engaged to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:23 IST
Wilmer Valderrama engaged to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

"That '70s Show" star Wilmer Valderrama is now engaged to model, girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. The 39-year-old actor posted a beachside photo on Instagram in which he can be seen proposing to Pacheco, on one knee.

"It's just us now," he captioned the photo. Valderrama and Pacheco, 28, were first romantically linked in April 2019 after they were spotted together.

He previously dated singer Demi Lovato and actor Mandy Moore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Kyrgios pledges money for victims of Australian bushfires

Australian Nick Kyrgios has put his hand up to help the victims of raging bushfires in his country by promising a 200 donation for every ace he serves during the home summer season. More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed by the fires fue...

UPDATE 1-Austrian coalition deal includes headscarf ban, preventive custody - media reports

A deal between Austrias conservatives and Greens to form a governing coalition includes banning headscarves in school until the age of 14 and preventive custody for potentially dangerous immigrants, several Austrian media reported on Thursd...

Shah inaugurates new campus of National Fire Service College

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday dedicated to the nation a new campus of the National Fire Service College here. He also laid the foundation stone of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF Academy.Calling it a proud moment, he s...

Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson continue to fuel rumours about dating

American actor Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson continue to feed dating rumours as they were seen out together picking up groceries. As per Page Six, the pair were photographed together outside a grocery shop at a Los Angeles Ralphs on New Year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020