Left Menu
Development News Edition

Never underestimate the power of Faiz's poetry, says daughter Saleema Hashmi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 21:07 IST
Never underestimate the power of Faiz's poetry, says daughter Saleema Hashmi

It is not "sad" but "funny" to call Faiz Ahmed Faiz's "Hum Dekhenge" anti-Hindu, says the daughter of the famous Urdu poet, asserting her father's words will always speak to those who need to express themselves. Asked about IIT-Kanpur forming a committee to inquire into a complaint against the recitation of 'Hum Dekhenge' on campus by students to protest against the amended Citizenship Act, Saleema Hashmi on Thursday said she is not worried about the controversy as it may ultimately lead to Faiz's words seducing those who are critical of the poem.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Hashmi said, "A group of people investigating the poem's message is nothing to be sad about, it is very funny. Let's look at in another way, they may end up getting interested in Urdu poetry and it's metaphors. Never underestimate the power of Faiz." Hashmi said poems are not restricted by borders or even language and claimed by those who need new words.

"It is not surprising that Faiz continues to be relevant this side of the border or that side - I was told some years ago that this poem was sung in Nepal during their days of democratic struggle against the monarchy. I suppose poets and their words are claimed wherever and by whoever they are needed. They provide the words that people cannot find for themselves," she said. Written in 1979 to protest against the dictatorship of former Pakistani general-premier Zia-ul-Haq, the poem cleverly uses Islamic metaphors to attack fundamentalism and has come to be seen as a revolutionary chant for those fighting any kind of oppression.

Hashmi said she was happy that her father was speaking to people from beyond his grave. On a question whether poetry can be used as an instrument in fighting fundamentalism, Hashmi said, "In itself, poetry cannot fight fundamentalism but it can create circumstances for change by helping in mobilising people, giving them a sense of shared aspirations and dreams of a better future.

"All of which is anathema to fundamentalist thinking which thrives on exclusion of the 'other' and a strange kind of self-hatred which spews hate for others." Hashmi said her father, who died in November 1984, was always a controversial figure but his poetry appealed to even those who hated him.

"Faiz was always controversial in his lifetime and beyond - yet those who hated his ideas, confessed to loving his poetry and were seduced by its sheer love of life and human kind. So controversy always makes the curious turn to the source of the controversy and hopefully they will end up succumbing to the power of Faiz’s words." Faiz will always stay relevant to lovers of poetry everywhere, not just in Pakistani, Hashmi said, adding that creative people are "natural enemies of dictators".

"Poem is an instrument of focussing the fervour and passion of young people - leading them towards an understanding of how they must move forward - very upsetting for the powerful who can sense the fragility of their position, once people’s energies are unleashed. Thus poets, writers, singers and indeed all creative people have been the natural enemies of dictators." PTI MZ BK RDS ZMN BK BK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Savarkar had 'physical relationship' with Nathuram Godse, says Congress Seva Dal booket in MP

A booklet, which was distributed during the 10-day camp of Congress Seva Dal, has claimed that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had physical relationship with the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi Nathuram Godse. Congress Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai said t...

40,000 landless indigenous people of Assam to get pattas

The Assam government on Thursday decided to provide land pattas deeds to more than 40,000 landless indigenous people of the state on January 28, an official said here. It was decided at a review meeting of the Revenue and Disaster Manageme...

States passing anti-CAA resolutions are misleading people:

States passing resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA are misleading people, as citizenship falls under the Centres purview, BJP working president J P Nadda said here on Thursday. The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a reso...

Lucknow court grants bail to four arrested by UP police after probe into anti-CAA violence

A court here on Thursday granted bail to four people, including two students of Nadwa college, who were arrested for allegedly indulging in violence during protests against the polices crackdown on Jamia Milia Islamia students in Delhi. Add...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020