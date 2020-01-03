Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch’s role defined, More on Dylan’s dead dad

Now You See Me 3 continues to maintain its hot seat in fans' minds despite the scarcity of recent updates on its production. It is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated movies as the previous movie Now You See Me 2 made a huge success in June 2016. Fans are not only excited to know more on its creation, they are passionate to know more on Benedict Cumberbatch role and contribution in the third installment of the franchise.

The severe exciting part of Now You See Me 3 is that Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen playing an important role in the imminent movie. Although the making of third movie was a pre-decided project, the announcement of Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch's addition was made later. The making of a third movie was revealed by the Chief Executive Officer of Lionsgate, Jon Feltheimer in May 2015 before the release of Now You See Me 2. Later in December 2016, it was announced that Gavin James and Neil Widener were hired to write the screenplay.

According to many reports, Benedict Cumberbatch will be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes in Now You See Me 3. A sect of fans believe that he will appear at the initial blush without having any special role in the film. But the 43-year-old actor himself earlier confirmed his presence in the film without disclosing much about it.

For those who believe that the third movie-project would be dropped, for them we would like to say that there are still multiple unanswered aspects of the overall plot that requires atleast one more installment to be completed. Corpse of the father of Dylan Rhodes Shrike (a former FBI agent and the leader of the Four Horsemen and the son of the late illusionist Lionel Shrike) (played by Mark Ruffalo) was never recovered, thus both the films foreshadowed his possible returning. This is expected to take place in Now You See Me 3.

The returning actor in Now You See Me 3 are expected to be Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in the roles of Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, Merritt McKinney and Daniel J. Atlas respectively. The movie doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

