Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is coming back soon!!! Cillian Murphy will return for another series as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. The upcoming episode will start from where Season 5 ended with the cliffhanger.

The first notable thing is Peaky Blinders Season 6 is set to begin production in early 2020. In September 2019, the series creator, Steven Knight confirmed Radio Times that the scripts were still a work in progress. The good part is that it will pick up where it left off with Murphy's character Tommy including Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Finn Cole as Michael Gray and Helen McCrory as Polly Gray.

Fans have already started discussing how long they will have to wait for Peaky Blinders Season 6. But a recent post by Radio Times reveals that Steven Knight is currently very busy in some other projects. He is said to be working on Taboo. He has recently worked on a new Apple TV+ drama See and also adapted A Christmas Carol for BBC at Christmas 2019. Thus, he may more time to work on Peaky Blinders.

Casting for Peaky Blinders Season 6 is yet to be confirmed. But the returning of Cillian Murphy is undeniably confirmed. He is expected to be joined by Paul Anderson, Harry Kirton and Sophie Rundle, who played the roles of Arthur Shelby, Finn Shelby and Ada Thorne respectively. Natasha O'Keeffe is highly expected as her character Lizzie Stark's relationship with Tommy is likely to be focused in Season 6. Season 5 exposed them as a married couple after she announced her pregnancy to him at the end of Season 4. Many fans believe their love tale will be continued in the upcoming season and Tommy will be in love with her while raising their kids.

You will be glad to know that Julia Roberts is likely to make her appearance in Peaky Blinders Season 6. However, this is yet to be officially confirmed. When Steven Knight was asked about Julia Roberts' appearance, the series creator said "I don't know where that got out, but, yeah, fingers crossed on that." However, it is already confirmed that Gina Gray's family is set to make an appearance. This was revealed by the director of Season 6, Anthony Byrne.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is likely to see the return of all major players, at least the characters who are still alive. Stephen Graham, who earlier acted in Boardwalk Empire, has been confirmed to join the imminent series. But his character is yet to be revealed.

Rumor is up in the air that Peaky Blinders Season 6 is likely to take the viewers to Tommy's backstory. If it is to be believed, fans will know that the gang's leader had a traumatic backstory based on his experiences of operating as a tunneller in World War One.

On the other hand, Season 6 is believed to bring back Alfie Solomons (played by Tom Hardy). He was the leader of a Jewish gang in Camden Town. The viewers thought he was killed the finale of Season 4. Fans are hopeful he may have a permanent returning to the crime drama series as he was seen for a short moment in Season 5.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official premiere date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

