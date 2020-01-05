Chris Evans used to have a 'giant poster' of Sandra Bullock

"Avengers: Endgame" star Chris Evans has revealed he had a picture of Oscar winner Sandra Bullock on his bedroom ceiling when he was younger. The "Captain America" actor said he bought a "giant" poster of Bullock when he came to New York.

"We visited New York and I bought a giant, giant, giant poster of Sandra Bullock. I put it on the ceiling of my bedroom. "Not that Sandy's not cool, but that's a loser thing to do," Evans told W magazine.

The actor's latest project is Rian Johnson's whodunit "Knives Out" . The film also stars Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, among others.

