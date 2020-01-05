Karan Johar and team travels to Rajasthan for 'Takht' recce

The production of 'Takht' has officially begun as the crew travelled Rajasthan for a recce. Karan Johar, the director of the Indian period drama, shared some moments through his Instagram story from their Rajasthan trip on Sunday.

The film was previously scheduled to go on floors last year in August or September. However, due to top extensive pre-production work, the shoot is now starting in February and includes various locations. The story of the film revolves around the battle between Shah Jahan's first son Dara Shukoh (will be played by Ranveer Singh) and third son Aurangzeb (to be played by Vicky Kaushal).

Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will also be starring in various leading roles of the epic drama. However, the film's official release, though not announced by the team, is planned not before next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.