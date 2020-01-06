Left Menu
Development News Edition

An emotional Tom Hanks accepts Cecille B DeMille award at Golden Globes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 13:02 IST
An emotional Tom Hanks accepts Cecille B DeMille award at Golden Globes

Veteran actor Tom Hanks choked up as he accepted the Cecille B DeMille award at the Golden Globes 2020 and dismissed his tears as being part of a cold. "I swear to God, I'm not nearly this emotional at home," said the versatile actor in his acceptance speech.

Hanks, who was bestowed with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's top award, addressed the audience, most of whom he said he would "pay to see them get their cars washed". Chosen by the HFPA board members, the Cecil B deMille award is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact in the world of entertainment.

The 63-year-old actor reflected on his lengthy career and thanked his co-stars over the years, from whom he "stole" something or other. "You're a dope if you don't steal from everybody you've ever worked with. And I have stolen from the likes of the people that only need one name, like Meryl, like Denzel, like Antonio, like Meg, like Julia, like Sally Field — even though that's two names, it's still one.

"But I have also been made better by watching the examples of some of the greatest actors that have ever walked the stage," he said. Hanks added, showing up on time is "one of the greatest and most liberating acts you can give yourself in a movie."

The actor, an eight-time Golden Globe winner and 15-time nominee, also paid tributes to the directors and screenwriters he has worked with. "It's those moments as an actor where everybody I've ever worked with has helped me get to that place — sometimes it's three o'clock in the morning and sometimes it's 11 at night — but you just have to somehow put it all together, have faith in what the process is, and go there," he said.

Hanks underscored the power of having a "head full of ideas". "That was the greatest lesson a young actor could possibly ever have first of all, the head full of ideas. Bring anything, try anything, they might not use it. If it stinks, they won't use it.

"Knowing the text, and it's not just your lines, it's the whole thing. It's the red dot. It's the theme of the movie. You've got to know it. You might not be right in the opinion you bring to it, but you've got to come at it with some direction," he said. The actor closed his speech with a filmmaking analogy which resulted in a standing ovation from the audience.

"There is a saying in motion pictures, back when it was shot on film, that you could not move on to the next scene until the gate was good. ... Thank you, HFPA. Thank you all here. "Thank you for all your inspiration and all of your work and all the struggle that you guys go through in order to hit the marks and tell the truth. I have checked the gate. The gate is good. Thank you," Hanks said.

Hanks is both a critically-acclaimed actor and beloved star who has iconic films such as "Big", "Forrest Gump" , "Saving Private Ryan" , "Cast Away" , among others to his credit. His upcoming projects include WWII drama "Greyhound", which he also wrote, the post-apocalyptic "BIOS" and pre-Civil War drama "News of the World".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Ailing Eskom's new CEO takes helm with power shake-up on agenda

Eskoms new chief executive took charge of the struggling state-owned utility on Monday, embarking on the mammoth task of fixing South Africas power deficit and restructuring a debt pile that has crippled the national economy. Andre de Ruyte...

Tennis-Anderson back to winning ways in ATP Cup

Fit-again South African Kevin Anderson won his first match since returning to competitive tennis with a 6-0 6-3 victory over Chiles Cristian Garin at the inaugural ATP Cup team event on Monday. Anderson, runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open and ...

Delhi Police Crime Branch constitute teams to probe JNU violence

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has constituted several teams to investigate the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU, sources said. One team has reached JNU campus to collect the footage of CCTV cameras installed. The other unit is se...

Less cadets from Northeast in NCC R-Day Camp than in 2019

As many as 120 cadets from the Northeastern region are participating in the NCC Republic Day Camp here, much less than their strength in the 2019 camp. Director General of NCC, Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra at a press conference, held at the camp si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020