Hans Zimmer boards 'No Time to Die' as composer

Celebrated music composer Hans Zimmer has joined the latest James Bond film "No Time to Die" . According to Variety, the Oscar-winning is already working on the music of the 25th film in the Bond franchise.

He replaces Dan Romer who had previously been announced as scoring the film. Eon Productions cancelled the deal with Romer last month due to "creative differences".

"No Time To Die", directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, marks actor Daniel Craig's fifth and final film as the fictional British Spy. The film is set to hit the theatres in April.

