Entertainment News Roundup: '1917' Hollywood season as Globe host; Tom Hanks honored with lifetime award and more

'1917' upsets Hollywood awards season as Globes host Gervais goes for broke

World War One movie "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," set in 1960s Tinseltown, won the top movie prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday on a night packed with upsets and hot-button issues at the start of Hollywood's awards season. "1917" was named best drama and took best director, beating presumed front-runners "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story," both from Netflix Inc. The nostalgic "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" from Sony Pictures won for best comedy/ musical, and had the biggest Golden Globe haul, with three awards.

Tom Hanks honored with lifetime award at Golden Globes

Tom Hanks, regarded as one of the nicest men in show business, was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Sunday to mark his 30-year movie career. The boyish-looking Hanks, now 63, was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille award at a ceremony where he also was nominated in the best supporting actor race for his role as the late, beloved U.S. children's television presenter Mister Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

FA Cup clash features 'Justice League' film fans' push for 'SnyderCut'

English soccer fans are used to seeing heroes emerge in the historic FA Cup, but may not often witness the sport cross over with the world of Superman and Batman as it did on Sunday in Tottenham Hotspur's third-round clash with Middlesbrough. Supporters at the match at Middlesbrough's Riverside stadium, along with millions watching across the world, would have seen digital billboards around the ground light up with the words '#ReleaseTheSnyderCut' in designated minutes during play.

Dark drama 'Joker' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

"Joker" , a dark origins story about the comic book villain, led nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday, but Britain's top movie honours drew criticism over the lack of diversity in the acting categories. Netflix film "The Irishman" , a star-studded gangster drama directed by Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", which won the best comedy/musical Golden Globe on Sunday, got 10 nominations each.

Awkwafina, 'Dunkirk' star Lowden among nominees for BAFTA Rising Star

Golden Globe winner Awkwafina and "Dunkirk" actor Jack Lowden are among the nominees for this year's EE Rising Star Award, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) said on Monday. The award, voted for by the public at Britain's top movie honors, recognizes upcoming actors "who have each shown exceptional talent on the big screen over the past 12 months and captured the imagination of both the British public and experts from across the film industry".

Judge threatens Harvey Weinstein with jail for texting in court

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him using his cellphone just as jury selection got underway. "Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting and violating a court order?" state Judge James Burke asked the 67-year-old defendant, visibly angry.

Golden Globes TV ratings steady as host Gervais tickles some but bores others

More than 18 million Americans watched the Golden Globes on Sunday in a ceremony hosted by acerbic British comedian Ricky Gervais, whose monologue skewering A-list celebrities was praised by some but criticized as dull and cynical by others. Nielsen data on Monday showed that the first big show kicking off Hollywood's award season, broadcast live on NBC, was watched by 18.3 million Americans, down about 2%from 2019.

DeGeneres applauds uplifting TV as she accepts Golden Globes honor

Ellen DeGeneres, the stand-up comedian who broke barriers to gays to become one of the most popular people on television, received a Golden Globes lifetime achievement award on Sunday. DeGeneres, 61, was the second person to be given the Carol Burnett Award, which was established by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association a year ago to recognize the new Golden Age of television in the United States.

