Chris Hemsworth pledges 1 million dollars towards Aussie bushfires relief efforts

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on Wednesday pledged one million dollars towards relief efforts for the bushfire ravaged regions in Australia.

  Updated: 08-01-2020 20:05 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 20:05 IST
The actor pledged a million dollars towards disaster relief and urged people to donate money on the several charity links he posted on his profile bio (picture courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on Wednesday pledged one million dollars towards relief efforts for the bushfire ravaged regions in Australia. In a short Instagram video, the 36-year-old Aussie native updated followers that with the weather continuing to remain dry, the fires continue to burn and inflict massive damage.

He then pledged a million dollars towards disaster relief and urged people to donate money to the several charity links he posted on his profile bio. Hemsworth captioned the post: "Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully, you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.

"In my bio, I've added links to support the firefighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya." Celebrities and fans welcomed the 'Star Trek' actor's gesture with appreciative comments on his post.

The Australian Red Cross too expressed its gratitude towards Hemsworth's kind gesture. "We are blown away by your support. We cannot thank you enough @chrishemsworth !" the organisation responded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

